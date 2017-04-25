Reported Trump quip on Greece: 'They are in such a terrible situation there. It’s awful'

US President Donald Trump offered understanding for still recession-battered and debt-laden Greece on Monday evening, during a press briefing at the White House, where he exclaimed "Greece... "They are in such a terrible situation there. It’s awful. Are you Greek?"

The exchange was circulated on the Newsmax news site and bylined by John Gizzi, who referred to the briefing "... as a private meeting for conservative journalists in the West Wing of the White House."

Trump's response came in answer to questions over his administration's position regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said the US will soon reveal its policy regarding the fund, as Newsmax reported.

"... Mr. Trump nonetheless signaled — in announcing his IMF policy sooner rather than later — that he would most likely support keeping the current level of U.S. financial support for the IMF rather than ask Congress to rescind it," the article stated.

"We'll have something on the IMF in a few days," Trump added.