Union reacts negatively over reports creditors want prohibition on Sunday store openings abolished

Tuesday, 25 April 2017 14:15
A union representing private employees in the country, including staff in retailers, on Tuesday reacted angrily to a series of press reports claiming creditors are pressing for a complete liberalization of store hours in the country, a prospect that would allow stores and shops to open on Sundays.

Currently, the state allows stores to open on only four to five specific Sundays every year, usually ahead of holidays.

The union (OYIE) again reiterated its oft-repeated position that Sunday shopping will lead to more store closings, as small shops will be unable to face competition by bigger retailers, multinationals and mall-based stores.  

