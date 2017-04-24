Energy issues on agenda of creditors' reps in Athens on Tues.

Creditors' top auditors and negotiators return to Athens on Tuesday for high-level talks aimed at finally concluding the second review of the Greek program (third bailout), with the latest “unofficial deadline” now being the May 22 Eurogroup meeting.

In a “non paper” issued late in the evening on Monday, the government said creditors’ representatives on Tuesday will meet with ministry officials over energy-related issues, as well as with the supervisory board of the Hellenic Corporation of Assets & Participations S.A.

Creditors, especially the IMF, have pressed for liberalization in Greece's energy sector.