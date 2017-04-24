Energy issues on agenda of creditors' reps in Athens on Tues.

Monday, 24 April 2017 22:57
UPD:22:58
REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS

Creditors, especially the IMF, have pressed for liberalization in Greece's energy sector. 

 
A- A A+

Creditors' top auditors and negotiators return to Athens on Tuesday for high-level talks aimed at finally concluding the second review of the Greek program (third bailout), with the latest “unofficial deadline” now being the May 22 Eurogroup meeting.

In a “non paper” issued late in the evening on Monday, the government said creditors’ representatives on Tuesday will meet with ministry officials over energy-related issues, as well as with the supervisory board of the Hellenic Corporation of Assets & Participations S.A. 

Creditors, especially the IMF, have pressed for liberalization in Greece's energy sector. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών