Μultiple deaths reported as smuggler's vessel reportedly sinks off Lesvos

Up to 16 bodies have been recovered off the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos (Mytilene) on Monday morning, as authorities blamed the drowning deaths on the sinking of a smuggler's vessel ferrying irregular migrants from the opposite Turkish coast to the island.

The tragic development included an even more heart-breaking report that one of the victims was a child. Another woman, described as several months pregnant, was rescued in the waters off the island. Eight people were rescued in total.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing by the Greek and Turkish coast guards in the region.

Lesvos has been the most "preferred destination" for people smugglers operating from Turkish territory, landing refugees from Mideast conflicts but also would-be migrants to Europe from places ranging from Morocco, sub-Saharan countries to as far away as Burma (Myanmar).