Greek public debt at 314.89 bln€ at end of 2016

Greece's public debt reached 314.89 billion euros in 2016, rising from 311.66 billion euros at the end of 2015, Greece's independent statistical service (EL.STAT) announced on Monday.

In its quarterly report on general government's non-financial accounts, EL.STAT said general government revenues totaled 25.5 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2016, down from 28.07 billion euros in the corresponding quarter of 2015. Income and property taxes totaled 4.127 billion euros (16.2 percent of total revenues), marginally down from 4.174 billion the fourth quarter of 2015.