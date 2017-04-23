Mitsotakis: Tsipras leading country to 4th memorandum, one without financing

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday evening warned that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, his political rival, will be forced to come to Parliament and explain why he’s “committing the country to (austerity) measures after the conclusion of the third (bailout) program.”

Mitsotakis spoke on the same evening as the first round of the French presidential election, calling results from France a defeat of left-wing and right-wing populism, a direct reference to previously anti-bailout and anti-austerity SYRIZA party, in the first case.

Speaking to a partisan party audience in the north-central city of Veria, the center-right New Democracy (ND) president and former minister also referred directly to what he called Alexis Tsipras' inability and incompetence in negotiating seriously with creditors, again charging that “the country is being led to a fourth memorandum, without financing”.

“In 2014 the Greek economy was the fastest growing in the Eurozone in the third quarter of 2014; in 2016 we’re the only economy in the Eurozone that is in recession,” he noted.