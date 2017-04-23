US amb. Pyatt: Greece a key ally, factor for stability in Med

Sunday, 23 April 2017 18:39
UPD:18:44
INTIME NEWS/ΧΑΛΚΙΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΝΙΚΟΣ
A- A A+

US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt referred to the east Mediterranean country as a key ally and a factor for stability in the region and in the fight against terrorism, in comments carried by the state-run broadcaster ERT.

He also expressed a view for a continued NATO presence in the Mediterranean until peace is achieved in war-torn Syria.

Pyatt also cited the importance of the Souda Bay anchorage on the northern coast of Crete as a playing a central role for US naval assets patrolling in the southeast Mediterranean. 

