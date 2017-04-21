Thomsen: More reforms, Greek debt relief needed for Fund to return to program; Lagarde meets with Greek FinMin

IMF Europe director Poul Thomsen again pointed the need for a reliable reforms package in Greece in tandem with debt relief in order for the Fund to participate in the Greek bailout, speaking during the first day of the World Bank Group and IMF spring meetings in Washington D.C.

Thomsen, who former chief IMF auditor for Greece during previous bailouts, spoke hours after the independent Greek statistical bureau (EL.STAT) announced preliminary figures pointing to a primary budget surplus for 2016 exceeding 3.9 percent of GDP.

Moreover, he said creditors’top representatives are set to return to Athens next week.

According to a Reuters dispatch from the US capital, Thomsen admitted that the Fund has over the past year and a half made mistakes over its forecasts for the Greek program.

In terms of reforms, he pointed to the Greek public sector, the pension and tax systems.