Crucial date for Apivita-Puig deal in mid June

Apivita president Nikos Koutsianas

A crucial date for a looming Apivita-Puig strategic partnership is June 16, whereby a scheduled board of directors meeting for the former is scheduled, with the participation of the Greek organic cosmetics maker's new investors.

Apivita's management made the announcement this week during an even to present the company's research activities.

In very brief comments to reporters, Apivita president Nikos Koutsianas said procedures are on the "right path", with the board expected to finalize the agreement's details in June.