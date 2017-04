Preliminary estimates by Greece's independent statistical authority (EL.STAT) on Friday showed a primary budget surplus for 2016 reaching 3.9 percent of GDP.

General government expenditures eased to 86.185 billion euros, down from 95.2 billion in 2015, while revenues reached 87.47 billion euros, up from 84.8 billion in 2015.

Net consolidated debt reached 314.9 billion euros, or 179 percent of GDP in 2016, up from 177.4 percent in 2015.