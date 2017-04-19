Athens court to hear latest Turkish extradition petition for 3 of 8 servicemen who fled to Greece

An appellate council in Athens will convene on April 25 to consider a new extradition request by Turkish authorities for three out of the eight Turkish military officers and NCOs that flew to northeast Greece aboard an army helicopter last July, in the wake of a failed coup attempt in the neighboring country.

A court date has not been set for remaining Turkish nationals.

Ankara latest official request was conveyed on Jan. 30, 2017, four days after a majority ruling by Greece supreme court rejected the extradition request by Turkish authorities. The eight men remain in detention at an Athens-area police precinct until their request for political asylum is examined.

The charges listed in the latest request include attempted murder of Turkey's head of state (Recep Tayyip Erdogan), attempted abrogation of the Turkish republic, Turkey's constitutional order and the Turkish grand assembly, as well as damage to state property, among others.