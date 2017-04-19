Four dead in crash of military helicopter in north-central Greece; one NCO injured

The bodies of four officers were recovered from the crash site of a UH-1H transport military helicopter that went down on Wednesday morning in north-central Greece near the central town of Elassona.

One passenger, identified as a female NCO, sustained non-threatening injuries in the crash and was being transported to a military hospital in Thessaloniki.

The chopper had taken off from an army base in the central city of Larissa and was headed north towards the city of Kozani.

According an army general staff announcement, the last trace or communication from the helicopter was received at 7.50 a.m. (05.50 GMT).

The victims included a Hellenic Army major-general, a colonel, a major and a lieutenant.

