The IMF this week slashed its previous projection for Greek GDP growth in 2017, now forecasting a 2.2 percent hike, down from last year's forecast of 2.8 percent.

In line with its more conservative outlook on the Greek economy, the Fund also warned of “unreasonable forecasts” by European creditors. The forecast for 2018 is 2.7 percent, but will fall to 1 percent by 2022.

The forecasts were included in the Fund's World Economic Outlook.