The state budget balance recorded a surplus of 1.068 billion euros in the first quarter of 2017 on a modified cash basis, as direct and indirect tax hikes imposed in 2016 in order to meeting memorandum-mandated fiscal targets began to take a "bite" in the first trimester of the current year.

The figure exceeded a target of 922 million euros and a corresponding figure of 1.863 billion euros over the same quarter of 2016.