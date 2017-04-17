ND MP, vice-president: If left up to Tsipras elections wouldn't be held in Greece again

An outspoken main opposition MP and party vice-president on Monday stirred up the usually tepid post-Easter week political landscape by charging that if it was up to leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras "elections wouldn't take place again in Greece".

Deputy Adonis Georgiadis, who shot to national prominence several years ago as a television book hawker, spoke a day after a controversial referendum engineered by Turkish leader Recep Tayip Erdogan transformed that country's political system into an executive branch-dominated government, and with the former in charge.

Georgiadis also charged that the previously anti-bailout, anti-austerity SYRIZA party will not "abandon power easily", while adding that the year-long delayed second review of the Greek program will certainly conclude, because "Mr. Tsipras wants to remain prime minister very badly, and his deputies want to remain deputies."