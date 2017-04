Turkish Cyriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Good Friday expressed his Easter wishes in both Greek and Turkish , tweeting on his personal account: "Σας εύχομαι Καλό Πάσχα με Υγεία και Χαρά" and "Sağlık ve mutlulukla iyi paskalyalar diliyorum", i.e. "Wishing you a Happy Easter With (Good) Health and Joy".

Friday is Good Friday, with Easter celebrated on Sunday around the Christian world.