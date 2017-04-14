AFP quotes unnamed US treasury official: Washington keeping an 'open mind' over IMF involvement in Greek program

An AFP dispatch from Washington on Thursday quoted a senior US Treasury official as saying that Washington will keep an “open mind” regarding the IMF's participation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the Greek bailout program.

“We’re looking for the Europeans to help Greece to resolve its economic problems, and we think the IMF can play a supportive role,” was the quote circulated by the international news agency. It added that the Trump administration is viewing any future involvement by the Fund “with an open mind”.