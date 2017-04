Greek multinational Folli Follie group, an apparel maker, reported a higher turnover and profits for 2016, amid what its management called a particularly challenging period.

Consolidated turnover reached 1.337 billion euros in 2016, up from 1.193 in 2015, an increase of 12.1 percent. Operational profits reached 262.3 million euros, up from 238.5 million in 2015. EBITDA reached 291.9 million euros, increased by 10.1 percent, whereas net after-tax profits stood at 222.5 million euros.