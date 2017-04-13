Siemens kickbacks case expected to begin in earnest over coming period

A three-justice appellate court in Athens this week rejected a defense motion for documents included in a voluminous indictment in a case alleging Siemens kickbacks for contracts in Greece to be translated into German.

The court also rejected a bevy of motions to invalidate portions of the indictment.

The reasoning behind the decision, as conveyed in court, is that the foreign defendants in the case have full knowledge of the charges and the indictment's contents through their respective defense attorneys, whereas they can also be present during court proceedings with an interpreter.

The court reserved judgment on motions to dismiss certain charges due to an expiration of the statute of limitation, saying this issue will be thoroughly examined during upcoming court testimony and deliberations.

The next session, according to reports, is expected to commence with the first witness to take the stand, namely, Greek investigative journalist Tassos Teloglou.