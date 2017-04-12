Coastal-passenger shippers reportedly ask for continued competitive rates at Piraeus port

By L. Karageorgos

The leadership of the association representing coastal shipping operators in Greece (SEEN) met with the Cosco-controlled management of the Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) on Tuesday, with the former reportedly requesting continued low fees imposed for use of the port as well as upgraded facilities.

The coastal shippers’ delegation, led by the association’s president, Michalis Sakellis, was received by OLP Managing Director Capt. Fu Chengqiu.

According to sources that spoke to “N”, both sides agreed that efforts to further develop the passenger terminal at the port of Piraeus – the biggest ferry boat hub in the eastern Mediterranean – and to keep it competitive can benefit from proposals by the association.

The OLP chief reportedly told the coastal shipping operators that the “port doesn’t belong to the Chinese but to the Greek people”.