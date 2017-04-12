Sports-themed Navarino Challenge in mid October

The annual sports-themed “Navarino Challenge” at the state-of-the-art Costa Navarino resort complex in extreme southwestern Greece is set for Oct. 13 through Oct. 17 this year, with the support of the Swim Academy.

Events range from “baby swimming”, for children up to three years old, all the way up to the advanced aqua aerobic competition.

Among the instructors at this year’s water events will be Olympic silver medalist and world champion long-distance swimmer Spyros Giannotis.

Tennis has also been added to the Navarino Challenge 2017 program of events, while participants can also try tennis cross training, with the support of the Navarino Racquet Academy.

Costa Navarino is considered as one of the top resorts with the premier golf courses in the east Mediterranean country, located in the Messinia prefecture (greater Kalamata region) of southwest Greece.