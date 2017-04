The state’s arrears to the private sector jumped in February 2017 to 3.792 billion euros from 3.559 billion euros in the previous month, January 2017.

At the same time, according to the finance ministry, the state paid off arrears to the tune of 28.1 million euros in February 2017, up from a paltry 9.3 million euros in the previous month.

Overdue tax returns reached, in value, 1.225 billion euros, up from 1.205 billion euros in January 2017.