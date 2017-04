Greece’s privatization fund (HRADF) on Monday announced that it is seeking an international consultant in the prospective sale of the state’s stake in Hellenic Petroleum (HEL.PE) group, the biggest refinery and petro-chemical conglomerate in the country.

The Greek state retains a 35.5-percent stake in HEL.PO, with the sell-off serving as a memorandum-mandated privatization by Athens.