Privatization fund requests improved offers from 3 Thessaloniki Port Authority bidders

Greece's privatization fund (HRADF) this week requested improved offers from three consortia that submitted binding bids last week for a 67-percent stake in the Thessaloniki Piraeus Authority (OL.Th).

The three binding bids were unsealed on Friday during a HRADF board of directors meeting.

The three consortia that have tabled binding bids include:

International Container Terminal Services Inc.

The Peninsular and Oriental Stream.

Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments LTD και Terminal Link SAS.

The preferred bid is expected to be announced in mid May.

The tender refers to a 40-concession for the port authority with an obligation to invest at least 180 million euros for Greece's second largest port by 2021.