Privatization fund requests improved offers from 3 Thessaloniki Port Authority bidders

Greece's privatization fund (HRADF) this week requested improved offers from three consortia that submitted binding bids last week for a 67-percent stake in the Thessaloniki Piraeus Authority (OL.Th).
The three binding bids were unsealed on Friday during a HRADF board of directors meeting.
The three consortia that have tabled binding bids include:
- International Container Terminal Services Inc.
- The Peninsular and Oriental Stream.
- Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments LTD και Terminal Link SAS.
The preferred bid is expected to be announced in mid May.
The tender refers to a 40-concession for the port authority with an obligation to invest at least 180 million euros for Greece's second largest port by 2021.