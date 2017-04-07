Reuters: Creditors' negotiators to return to Athens following 'significant progress'

Reuters is reported that Friday's Eurogroup meeting in Malta is expected to witness an agreement for the return of institutional creditors' auditors to Athens, with the news agency citing a European Commission source.

The source was quoted as saying that the development comes after significant progress in negotiations for reform measures. An IMF representative asked about the report declined to comment.

Greek FinMin Euclid Tsakalotos had met with Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem and creditors' top representatives prior to the beginning of the Eurogroup meeting.