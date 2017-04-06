Greek interests buy more vessels in Q1 2017 than sold; total outlay at 1.54 bln USD

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

Greek ship-owners were in a buying mood over the first quarter 2017, according to figures presented by Allied Shipbroking, while another ship brokerage firm, Intermodal, calculated vessel values over the same period as moving upwards.

An uptick in daily transport rates contributed to the development, although the latter continue to hover at historically low levels.

According to Allied, Greek ship-owners in the first trimester of 2017 bought 88 second-hand vessels, with the total expenditure reported at 1.545 billion USD. Conversely, Greek shipping interests sold off 54 second hand vessels, with conveyed prices reaching 1.04 billion USD.

German shipping companies and owners emerged as overall sellers over the same quarter, whereas Chinese and Norwegian interests followed their Greek colleagues’ lead in purchasing more vessels than sold.

Transactions by Greek owners and Greek interests dealt mostly bulk carriers and tankers.