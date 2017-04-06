Official publication of businesses, professionals that must field e-transactions looming

Publication in the relevant government gazette of the types of businesses and self-employed professionals in Greece that must field terminals for electronic transactions (credit/debit cards etc.) by the end of June is expected any day now -- although a delay in the all-important initiative to curb widespread tax evasion has been noted.

According to statements by finance ministry officials, the delays are due to the involvement of the economy ministry's bureaucracy in the process.

Besides the specific professionals castes that must field the terminals (POS), the range of fines for infractions and tax-related violations will also be announced. Another batch of businesses and self-employed professionals, such as residential craftsmen, that must offer electronic transactions is expected to be announced by the end of the year, delays willing.

According to reports, the sectors, professional castes and service providers that must offer electronic transactions include: energy providers (electricity, natural gas, fuels etc.); water utilities; electrical, plumbing and air conditioning installation by contractors; vehicle sales, maintenance and repair, as well as used parts; green grocers, butcher shops, fish markets, bakeries and pastry shops, liquor stores and tobacco sales points; all types of retail stores; mechanical and electrical repairs; telecoms providers (services and equipment); health care professionals and businesses (physicians, dentists, pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, as well as veterinarians); lawyers, civil engineers, accountants; all types of privates schools and tutorial institutes, from kindergartens to vocational training centers to driving schools; betting parlors; vehicle leasing; hotels, rooms-to-let, travel agencies, and finally, restaurants, clubs, cafes and movie theaters.