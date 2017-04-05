Teleconference between Greek side, creditors postponed; may be held on Thur.

Wednesday, 05 April 2017 20:53
Nevertheless, government sources told "N" on Wednesday afternoon that all sides involved in the negotiations are "close to an agreement", while expressing optimism that a staff-level agreement is possible by Friday's Eurogroup meeting in Malta.
A previously scheduled teleconference between Greek ministers and creditors' top negotiators, set for Wednesday, was postponed, with reports pointing to its holding on Thursday.

Rife speculation and press leaks in the Greek capital on Wednesday pointed an agreement foreseeing austerity measures worth 1 percent of GDP in 2019, mainly through cuts in pension rates. Another 1 percent in measures will be taken in 2020 - this time through a lowering of the annual tax-free income threshold - reports claim.

