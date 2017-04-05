NPEs ease in Greece at end of 2016

Non-performing exposure (NPEs) within the Greek banking system fell by 1.2 percent at the end of 2016, compared to the end of September 2016. The total, at the end of the year, stood at an "Olympus-sized" 106.3 billion euros.

According to the Bank of Greece (BoG), the development marked the third consecutive quarter in which the total of NPEs decreased, and the first quarter - since the commencement of the current economic crisis - in which the NPE index fell.

Nevertheless, the BoG reminded, in a relevant report, that despite the reduction the NPE index remains very high in every portfolio of loan exposures.

Specifically, at the end of December 2016 the NPE index for mortgage-linked borrowing was 41.5 percent; 54 percent for consumer borrowing and 44.6 percent for the business/corporate portfolio.