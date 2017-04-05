Ag minister at "N" conference: Sector imperative to Greek economy's recovery

The farm sector is imperative for the Greek economy's recovery, relevant minister Vangelis Apostolou emphasized on Wednesday, during an address at a Naftemporiki conference in Athens that focuses on the sector, entitled "Cultivating Growth or Fallowness?"

"Greece's soil continues to hold lasting economic values, and its production can be supported in many ways, so as to lift the major burden of the country's economic recovery," he said from the "N" conference's podium.

He also expressed satisfaction, as he said, that the agriculture sector has been upgraded in planning and deliberations to boost Greece's economic growth.

In terms of absolute numbers, the Greek minister, who portfolio is agricultural development and food, said the EU's Common Agriculture Policy for 2014-2020 envisions Community funding of 4.7 billion euros for Greece's farm sector, which along with national funding and attached private investment, will reach six billion euros over the same period.