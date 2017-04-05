Tusk expresses 'guarded optimism' in comments during meeting with Tsipras in Athens

Wednesday, 05 April 2017
EU Council President Donald Tusk expressed "guarded optimism" on Wednesday over the prospects of a looming agreement between the Greek government and institutional creditors, speaking during a meeting in Athens with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Nevertheless, the EU leader said an "economic success story" is still far off, while referring to "determination" and a "responsible position" shown by Athens, as rendering the conclusion of the second review of the third bailout more probable.

On his part, Tsipras said Tusk's visit comes "amid a vital time, days after the Rome declaration, which confirmed an interest to guarantee Europe's unity".

In a later statement made during a joint appearance with Tsipras in front of reporters, Tusk said he wants to believe that a staff-level agreement will be achieved at Friday's Eurogroup meeting in Malta, while adding that concluding the agreement is the responsibility of all sides.

