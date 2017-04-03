Commission again calls for review of Greek program 'ASAP'

By N. Bellos

The EU Commission on Monday again called on all sides involved to conclude the second review of the Greek program “as soon as possible”, as yet another “unofficial deadline” appears to be fleeting.

The statement, by a Commission spokesman, relates to a date cited by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker late last month during a meeting in Rome with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras. The former had called for both sides – the Greek government and creditors – to present a staff-level agreement by the April 7 Eurogroup meeting in Malta. Friday is April 7.

Spokesman Margaritis Schinas echoed nearly a dozen top EU and Greek officials in pointing to “progress made” in negotiations over the recent period, before adding that the agreement must conclude.