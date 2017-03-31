EWG meeting winds up without date for return of negotiators to Athens; announcement pending

By N. Bellos

A Euro Working Group meeting in Brussels wound up on Thursday evening without a date set for a return of creditors' negotiators to Athens in order to conclude the second review of the Greek program.

Nevertheless, officials in the Belgian capital avoided any expression of an "impasse", with the view being that a relevant announcement over a return of the negotiating team being made very soon.

If a staff-level level is to be accomplished by an April 7 Eurogroup meeting in Malta, then negotiations must resume early next week, with whatever subsequent talks on debt relief to ostensibly take place at the annual IMF spring meeting in Washington between April 21 and 23.