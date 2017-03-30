Stournaras: Greece has still not returned to 'sustainable growth'

Greece has still has returned to "sustainable growth", influential Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras said on Thursday, speaking at an Economist conference in Athens.

Moreover, in his now standard leitmotif, Stournaras said a still pending second review of the Greek program must be concluded as soon as possible, in tandem with a subsequent "responsible and decisive" implementation of the program.

The BoG governor and former finance minister added that with the information he’s received so far, the Greek side and institutional creditors are close to a staff-level agreement.

Speaking at a conference entitled “The metamorphosis and the Role of Insurance Industry - Guardians of the future?” Stournaras said the "metamorphosis" of Greece’s pension system is "not completed".

Despite three major pension reforms since 2010, he said not all provisions have been implemented, with the system continued to be plagued by high costs, distortions and injustices.