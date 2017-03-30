Dijsselbloem: Agreement not yet reached between Athens, creditors; progress made

Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Thursday warned that a staff-level agreement between the Greek side and institutional creditors has still not been achieved, slightly dampening widespread speculation this week that both sides have clinched the deal.

Speaking from podium of parliament in the Netherlands, Dijsselbloem nevertheless said negotiations have recorded progress over recent days. He added that the next loan tranche extended to the bailout-dependent country could reach seven billion euros, clarifying this depends on the outcome of negotiations to conclude the second review of the Greek program.