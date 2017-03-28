Die Welt on German tourists' preferences for 2017: Greek desinations gaining on first-place Balearic Isles

German mass daily Die Welt this week reiterated that while the Balearic Islands in the western Mediterranean continue to be first in terms of German tourists' preferences, Greece is none-the-less narrowing the gap with "major steps".

In an article on its website entitled "Greece ahead of a record summer season", the mass media outlet referred to data by the German survey and marketing group GfK regarding preferred holiday destinations this season by German tourists.

Bookings for Greece this season by German tourists have posted a whopping 70 percent increase compared to 2016, DW notes. Croatia (36 percent), Bulgaria (33), Cyprus and Morocco follow in terms of year-on-year hikes.

On the down side, Turkey appears losing out in terms of pre-bookings and bookings, according to DW, primarily due to the fluid political situation in the neighboring country as well as official Ankara's latest verbal barrage against several European governments.