Saturday marks 196rd anniversary of start of Greek War of Independence

Saturday, 25 March 2017 13:15
UPD:13:15
INTIME NEWS/ΜΠΑΜΠΟΥΚΟΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ

An annual military parade was held through the center of Athens
Saturday marked the 196th anniversary of the beginning of Greek War of Independence (1821-1829), a national holiday throughout the country, which is commemorated with pupils' and military parades.

An annual military parade was held through the center of Athens, with most of the country's political leadership in attendance from a grandstand set up in front of Parliament in Syntagma Square.

The annual March 25 commemoration of the Greek revolution from dour Ottoman rule also coincides with a major religious celebration in the predominately Orthodox Christian country.

