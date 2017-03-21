Fifth annual 'Navarino Challenge' this Oct.

The fifth annual "Navarino Challenge" will again take place this October in the extreme southwestern prefecture of Messinia, with distance races, TaeKwonDo and boccia competitions, among others, scheduled.

The Navarino Challenge has been honored with a Grand Ermis award in the production category for best sports tournament in Greece. The venue's host, The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, moreover, has posted successive records in terms of bookings for the months of September and October.

The successful of hosting of the annual sports tourney in the region also compliments the Costa Navarino's resort complex's goal of extending the tourism and holiday season for all of Messinia prefecture, whose balmy weather, endless beaches and verdant Mediterranean landscape make it an all-year destination.

The exact dates for this year's Challenge is Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.