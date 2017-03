Bavarian state minister for finance and CSU cadre Markus Söder was quoted by Handelsblatt on Tuesday as predicting Greece's eventual exit from the Euro zone, while calling on the EU to prepare a "Plan B" for the country.

"In the long term, it is impossible for Greece to survive in the Euro zone," was the eyebrow-raising comment by the CSU cadre. Turning to the present, he said the IMF involvement in the current Greek bailout is imperative.