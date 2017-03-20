Dijsselbloem: Negotiations will continue in Brussels; labor sector liberalization, tax issues pending

Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem referred to certain “key issues” that remain unresolved in negotiations between the Greek government and institutional creditors, following Monday’s Eurogroup meeting in the Belgian capital, although he added that there is no guarantee that enough progress will be made by April 7 to conclude the second review of the Greek review.

Nevertheless, Dijsselbloem said a great deal of work and progress has been recorded, with intensified negotiations to continue in Brussels.

Asked why creditors’ top negotiators aren’t immediately returning to Athens for continued talks, he merely noted that “major issues”, such as reforms in the labor market and tax system, are pending, with negotiations to be continued in Brussels.

In reference to whatever further debt relief measures, he said an agreement over the review must first be achieved before a discussion take places on the rest of the issues.