Air controllers strike in Itally to disrupt flights, airlines alliance warns

More than 500 flight cancellations are expected during Monday's air traffic control strike in Italy, according to the Airlines for Europe alliance.

In a press release, A4E said the four-hour strike will cause additional delays and extensive re-scheduling for passengers and airlines.

"Passengers flying to and from Italy, today, will see their travel plans disrupted due to another air traffic control (ATC) strike. The industrial action is expected to last at least 4 hours (13:00 till 17:00) with more than 500 flights being cancelled. Passengers will also face delays during the rest of the day when cancellations and delays will have a knock-on effect on other European flights. Airlines are doing their utmost to minimize the impact of the strike and return back to schedule as soon as possible, operate larger airplanes or help with re-bookings. Some flights might be also rescheduled to avoid the strike period," the press release read.