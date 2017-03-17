Archaeologists say they've uncovered site where ancient Athenian fleet docked before Battle of Salamis

Greek archaeologists on Friday announced that they have uncovered the partially submerged remains of the anchorage used by ancient Athenian warships (triremes) prior to the sea battle of Salamis in 480 BC against an invading Persian fleet.

The site of the ancient mooring site is on the island of Salamina (or Salamis in its classical form), and specifically at the coastal Ambelaki-Kynosaurus site. Salamina lies off the greater Athens area, with the Salamis Bay in between the island and the mainland.

The announcement comes after underwater excavations over the last two months of 2016 by the relevant archaeology service, Greek universities and Britain's Honor Frost Foundation.