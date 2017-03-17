EZ source: If progress doesn't come soon, negotiations between creditors, Athens may drag on until summer

By N. Bellos & M. Hatzikonstantinou

The latest "unofficial deadline" given for finally concluding the now long-overdue second review of the Greek program (third bailout), which was none other than Monday, March 20, appears to have been lost, with the only consolation being the prospect of a decision by the Eurogroup on the same day for a return of institutional creditors to Athens.

Nevertheless, "significant progress" in closing existing differences and even "guarantees" by the Greek side are, according to reports, the conditions required by creditors for a return of their representatives.

If Monday goes by the wayside, the next "unofficial deadline" on the calendar is the April 7 Eurogroup meeting.

However, the IMF's tight deadlines for April, given the annual spring meeting by the Fund at its Washington D.C. headquarters from April 18 to 22, leaves very little room for an agreement that will include measures for the Greek debt - a standing demand by the IMF to guarantee that the debt sustainable.

The more-or-less negative view over coming deadlines was expressed on Thursday by a top Eurozone official in the Belgian capital.

"It's technically possible, it's not, necessarily, politically possible," the EZ source said.

Teleconferences are expected to continue on Friday between the embattled Tsipras government and creditors' negotiators, and possibly over the weekend. If progress is judged to be satisfactory and if and if the Greek side offers its partners certain guarantees then Eurozone ministers may decide on Monday to send their representatives back to Athens.

"This may be the last chance for Greek government to conclude the review to conclude, otherwise April will be lost and negotiations will drag on until the summer," the EZ source said.