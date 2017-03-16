Greek minister: Parcel bomb that exploded at IMF sent from Greece

Thursday, 16 March 2017 19:41
UPD:19:58
REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Police and a soldier block the access to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices where an envelope exploded in Paris.
The Greek government on Thursday confirmed that yet another parcel bomb, this time the one that actually exploded at the IMF's offices in Paris hours earlier, was sent from Greece.

The sender's name was given as "Vassilis Kikilias", using the name of the main opposition New Democracy party's spokesman.

One woman was slightly injured at the IMF's Europe headquarters when she opened the parcel, which was addressed to IMF Europe director Poul Thomsen.

The incident comes a day after similar booby-trapped piece of correspondence was intercepted at the German finance ministry in Berlin.

A shadowy terror group, which identifies itself as an anti-state / anti-establishment /anti-capitalist organization, claimed responsibility for the Berlin parcel, which was aimed for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

The confirmation on Thursday evening came by the alternate minister whose portfolio includes law enforcement, Nikos Toskas. He appeared on an Athens television station's prime-time newscast to make the announcement.

