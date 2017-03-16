Athens reacts angrily to Reuters report over snap election prospect

The Greek prime minister's office reacted angrily to a same-day Reuters report asserting that the embattled leftist government in Athens is considering snap elections.

In fact, a statement circulated to the mass media referred to "fake news" amid very crucial negotiations, "one which tries to create a problem to the Greek government, and which automatically is transformed into a leading news item by a large portion of the press."

The Tsipras government also called on the international news agency to be "more careful and not host 'reports' of questionable origin and zero credibility."