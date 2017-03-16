Athens reacts angrily to Reuters report over snap election prospect

Thursday, 16 March 2017 13:44
UPD:13:45
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΣΥΜΕΛΑ ΠΑΝΤΖΑΡΤΖΗ

In fact, a statement circulated to the mass media referred to "fake news" amid very crucial negotiations, "one which tries to create a problem to the Greek government, and which automatically is transformed into a leading news item by a large portion of the press."
The Greek prime minister's office reacted angrily to a same-day Reuters report asserting that the embattled leftist government in Athens is considering snap elections.

The Tsipras government also called on the international news agency to be "more careful and not host 'reports' of questionable origin and zero credibility."

