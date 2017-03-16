Anti-state terror gang claims responsibility for letter bomb sent to German finance ministry

A shadowy urban terror group on Thursday assumed responsibility for the sending of an explosive-laced parcel to the German finance ministry.

The "Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei", which has in the past tried to send letter bombs and which has had followers arrested and convicted for terror-related acts, posted a short statement on a website often used by self-styled anarchist and anti-state groups to claim responsibility for attacks.

The parcel had been addressed to German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble, with the sender identified as a current main opposition MP and former minister, Adonis Georgiadis.

Both men, the German minister and the Greek lawmaker, are vilified by most extreme left-wing and populist quarters in Greece.