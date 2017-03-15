Ministers brief SYRIZA MPs over negotiations with creditors

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Labor Minister Efi Achtsioglou on Wednesday briefed groups of deputies of ruling SYRIZA party over the course of still ongoing negotiations between Athens and its institutional creditors.

The MPs serve on Parliamentary committees for economic and labor issues.

According to a press release circulated by the government side, the ministers briefed the ruling MPs on what they called a "mix" of (new austerity) measures and countervailing measures.

No value, however, was ascribed on the countervailing measures.

Negotiations are still continue, by teleconference, to finally conclude the now utterly delayed second review of the Greek program.