Reports: Sale nears for 70% of Athens' Metropolitan Hospital

Investors' interest in private Greek medical clinics suddenly emerged this week with reports that the CVC Capital Partners fund will proceed with the purchase of 70 percent of Metropolitan Hospital in southern coastal Athens for 90 million euros.

An official announcement is expected within days.

Metropolitan has a 300-bed capacity and offers all types of health care specialties, 16 operating rooms, two ICUs with 20 beds and various diagnostic labs. At the end of 2015, its payroll showed a staff of 958.

Consolidated turnover (before rebates and a state-mandated clawback) in 2015 reached 101.6 million euros, up from 84.1 million in 2014. EBITDA reached 11 million euros, pre-tax profits were 1.15 million euros, with 61,000 reported as net profits.

Meanwhile, sources in the Greek capital added that the Latsis group is scrutinizing financial data related to the troubled Henri Dunant Hospital in central Athens, a one-time center-piece facility established and operated by the Hellenic Red Cross and subsequently taken over lien-holder Piraeus Bank. The Latsis group's Switzerland-based investment subsidiary, which is already an active investor in a handful of Swiss clinics, is considering the prospect of entering the Greek market via the purchase.