ETUC/ETUI study: Wages in Greece slipped by 3.1% between 2009-2016

Wages in Greece declined by 3.1 percent, on average, every year in Greece from 2009 to 2016, according to a study published this week by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) and European Trade Union Institute (ETUI).

According to the study, wage-earners in Europe continue to not reap benefits of an economic recovery, as wages are at a lower level than eight years before in seven EU member-states.

Greece holds last place in the ranking with the implosion of wages by 3.1 percent (deflated), followed by Croatia (-1%), Hungary (-0.7%) and Portugal (-0.6%).

Only in three EU countries - Germany, Poland and Bulgaria - did wage increases over the 2009-2016 period exceed corresponding increases between 2001 and 2008.