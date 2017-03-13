ETUC/ETUI study: Wages in Greece slipped by 3.1% between 2009-2016

Monday, 13 March 2017 22:39
UPD:22:49
INTIME NEWS/ΜΠΑΛΤΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΣ

Greece holds last place in the ranking with the implosion of wages by 3.1 percent (deflated), followed by Croatia (-1%), Hungary (-0.7%) and Portugal (-0.6%).
A- A A+

Wages in Greece declined by 3.1 percent, on average, every year in Greece from 2009 to 2016, according to a study published this week by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) and European Trade Union Institute (ETUI).

According to the study, wage-earners in Europe continue to not reap benefits of an economic recovery, as wages are at a lower level than eight years before in seven EU member-states.

Greece holds last place in the ranking with the implosion of wages by 3.1 percent (deflated), followed by Croatia (-1%), Hungary (-0.7%) and Portugal (-0.6%).

Only in three EU countries - Germany, Poland and Bulgaria - did wage increases over the 2009-2016 period exceed corresponding increases between 2001 and 2008.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών