Aegean announced another cancellation of its flight to/from Berlin's Tegel Airport on Monday, March 13, due to a strike called by ground crews and other airport personnel.

The affected flights are A3 852 Athens to Berlin (Tegel), which was due to depart from Athens at 08:30 local time; and A3 853 Berlin (Tegel), which was due to depart Berlin at 11:15 local time.

Passengers are asked to visit Aegean's site www.aegeanair.com or call 801 11 20000 (from land lines) or 210 6261000 (from cell phones)